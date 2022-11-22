Maryland Weather: Temps up to mid-50s Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders should expect plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Tuesday.

We'll still have a frigid start, but temperatures will rise to the low 50s. They will return to the 50s again Wednesday with more sunshine.

While there's nothing warm about our morning temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, it is a step up from what we dealt with on Monday! Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s. pic.twitter.com/ghnJONzojk — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 22, 2022

There shouldn't be any travel issues across the area or most of the east coast through Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Thanksgiving with temperatures reaching the 50s again.

There will be a chance of showers on Black Friday with temperature highs in the 50s.

Another storm system will approach the area late Saturday through Sunday, bringing with it another better chance for rain.

Maryland will begin to dry out starting next week with sunshine returning on Monday.