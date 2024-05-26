Maryland weather: Summer-like pattern continues Sunday

BALTIMORE- Sunday is starting off partly clear to mostly cloudy with a lot of moisture still lingering in our air. Temperatures range as you get ready to head out the door from the 50s to middle 60s. Heavy cloud cover will linger for the early morning hours.

Dense fog to our north may cause some visibility issues this morning if you are near the Pennsylvania state line. They are seeing a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 this morning.

Highs reach the lower to middle 80s this afternoon under cloudy skies. A spotty chance at a shower remains in our forecast, but this is mainly this afternoon and early evening. A lot of thunderstorm activity is expected after 2 P.M.

Clouds will build as we head into the evening and overnight, keeping us in the upper 60s. Shower chances do increase as we head into the overnight hours and into Monday morning.

This spotty rain starting off should allow some afternoon plans and celebrations to continue outdoors, but be mindful of thunderstorms popping up. Remember thunder roars, head indoors.

Monday, Memorial Day, is looking dicey for the forecast. Temperatures are hot and sticky and with intermittent sunshine, this could lead to some strong to severe storms. Monday is an Alert Day for its potential to bring strong and damaging storms to the region. This will impact plans for the holiday and travel.

The next 7 days will bring some changes to the forecast with shower chances following us into the work week. A dip in temperatures can also be expected with this. Expect the 70s for middle portions of next week.