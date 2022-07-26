Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Some relief from the heat Tuesday, chance for showers

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday breaks more than a week of temps in the 90s with a relatively cool and overcast day in store. 

The high Tuesday is 83 degrees and the forecast low is 72 degrees. 

Soak in the weather at the park early, because there is a chance for a few showers after 3 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday but it could still be a tad sticky, with humidity at 89% according to the National Weather Service. 

Tonight there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy too, with a high near 86. There's a chance for showers before 9 a.m. and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

