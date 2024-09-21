Maryland Weather: Few Showers Overnight, Coast Flood Advisories

BALTIMORE -- We may see a few showers overnight but otherwise it looks like Sunday will be cloudy but mostly dry across the forecast area.

Persistent easterly winds threaten to bring some coastal inundation to Annapolis. The coastal flood advisory is now a warning, with one to two feet of inundation in low lying areas for Anne Arundel County. A coast flood advisory is in effect for most of the Chesapeake Bay for Baltimore County and the eastern shore with up to 1 foot of inundation in low lying areas. These advisories are in effect through Monday morning.

Fall arrives at 8:44 tomorrow morning and the temperatures seem to take the hint, only hitting the low 70s.

High pressure will build over the region Monday, then slide offshore Tuesday. A few showers are possible later Tuesday across western Maryland late Monday. Temperatures will stay cool. As the high moves offshore Tuesday, a low-pressure system will lessen its grip on the area, increasing chances of showers and a possible thunderstorm across the region by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler than average in the 70s for highs.

A stronger cold front may approach late Wednesday, bringing a higher chance of showers or thunderstorms into Thursday, though the timing and intensity are still uncertain at this point. It does appear we will return to dry weather to close out the week.