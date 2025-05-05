Severe storms possible across parts of Maryland through this evening

A stubborn upper-level low spinning over the Ohio Valley continues to influence our weather, keeping clouds and rain chances elevated across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Scattered storms are expected to develop through this evening, and some could turn strong to severe during the afternoon hours. Due to the threat of severe weather, WJZ has issued a First Alert Weather Day, which remains in effect until this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and west of a line from Westminster to Columbia, College Park, and La Plata under a Level 2 "Slight Risk" for severe weather. Areas east of that line face a lower, marginal risk. The primary threats with today's storms will be hail and damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Storm activity is expected to taper off after sunset, leading to a cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible Tuesday, although coverage is expected to be more limited. Highs will again top out in the 70s.

Rain chances diminish further on Wednesday, with only isolated showers in the forecast. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the 70s.

A more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms returns on Thursday, with highs continuing in the 70s. Overnight lows through the rest of the week will hold steady in the 50s.

Rain may linger into Friday before a drying trend sets in heading into the weekend. There remains a small chance of showers Saturday if the departing system moves out more slowly than anticipated.

Looking ahead to Mother's Day weekend, conditions appear to improve. Highs on Friday will hover near 70 degrees, rising into the low to mid-70s Saturday and warming to the upper 70s to near 80 by Sunday. Sunday is shaping up to be the warmer and drier day of the weekend, perfect for any outdoor Mother's Day plans.

Additional rain chances may return by the middle of next week, with daytime highs remaining in the 70s.