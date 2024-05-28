Maryland Weather: Afternoon showers & storms Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- An isolated shower is possible into this evening, more widespread showers & storms are likely Wednesday afternoon.

After a beautiful Tuesday, we'll see the chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle through the evening hours. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable falling into the 70s.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight, we'll see temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s in the distant suburbs to the lower to middle 60s in & around Baltimore. Winds will be rather light.

Wednesday will start off with nice weather, but clouds will build during the midday hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Some of the storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. The best window for storms will be after 3 PM through about 9 PM. Patchy areas of fog may form Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be seasonably cool with a breeze out of the north-northwest under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray sprinkle will be possible later in the day and during the evening. Highs will top out in the middle 70s. Friday's weather looks fantastic with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the middle 70s.

For the upcoming weekend we should see some pleasant and nice outdoor weather. Saturday is the pick of the weekend right now with mostly sunny weather and highs in the lower 80s. A warm front will approach the area Sunday afternoon and evening producing some sprinkles and showers by afternoon. Right now the rain looks rather light, so it shouldn't cause many disruptions.