Maryland Weather: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures
BALTIMORE --- Scattered showers today with some even expected this morning.
An overall gray and damp Wednesday with cooler temperatures this afternoon.
It will be cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tonight you can expect scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
