Maryland Weather: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --- Scattered showers today with some even expected this morning.

An overall gray and damp Wednesday with cooler temperatures this afternoon.

It will be cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tonight you can expect scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 4:08 AM

