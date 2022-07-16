Maryland Weather: Scattered showers pop up Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are rolling across Maryland and could potentially cause damage to property and roadways.

A flood warning has been issued for Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties until 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

And a flash flood warning was issued for Anne Arundel County until 10:15 p.m. Additionally, a flash flood warning is in effect for Wicomico County until 9:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for #AnneArundel until 10:15pm. Never attempt to drive through moving water or flooded roadways. It is extremely difficult to tell how deep the water is or how quickly it is moving! #FloodAwareMD pic.twitter.com/MAQvs9HeGC — AACO Office of Emergency Management (@AACO_OEM) July 16, 2022

This potential flooding could impact Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Bladensburg, Mayo, Shady Side, Naval Academy, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Rhode River, South River, Severn River, University of Maryland, Fort Totten, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park.

People who live in these areas could see one to two inches of rain.

The warning comes amid the expectation that heavy rainfall could accompany the thunderstorms.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Prince George's County until 6:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was initially issued for Southeastern Anne Arundel County and lasted until 5:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms could come with damaging winds with the ability to travel up to 60 miles per hour.

These winds could cause trees and large tree branches to fall, which could injure people who are outdoors and damage property.

Trees and other objects damaged by the wind could block roadways.

Fallen trees could lead to power outages.

Heavy downpours may lead to isolated flooding as well.

The humidity is back in action today so highs in the mid-80s will feel more like the low 90s.

Most of the day will be dry with spotty showers arriving after lunch.

The best window for storms seems to be late in the afternoon into the evening.

Sunday is a bit of a repeat of Saturday so plan to get your outdoor plans done in the morning.

Storms are on deck for Monday thanks to a front that will move through late in the day.