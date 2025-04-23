Beautiful Thursday across Maryland; rain chances return Friday

A mix of sunshine, clouds, and scattered storms is in store for the Baltimore area through the end of the week, with a gradual warm-up and increased rain chances heading into early May.

Skies will remain mostly clear Wednesday night, with overnight temperatures settling into the low to mid-50s. Thursday brings partly cloudy conditions and seasonably warm temperatures, ranging from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Friday will feature similar warmth under partly cloudy skies. A few late-day showers could develop, with light rainfall amounts expected by the evening.

Saturday turns unsettled, with scattered thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will hover in the upper 70s, while overnight lows dip into the upper 40s. Rainfall could be moderate in some locations.

The storm threat will quickly clear by Sunday, which looks to be sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s with cool morning lows.

Dry and bright weather continues Monday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Tuesday, temperatures will rise further, possibly reaching the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will remain warm and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A change arrives late week as cooler air returns.

Thursday and Friday bring a return to unsettled conditions. A chance of showers is expected both days, with highs falling back into the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.