Chances of rain across Maryland for Saturday

A mixed weather pattern is ahead for the area, bringing everything from storm chances to sunny, summer-like days.

Expect a few showers overnight through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon starts off with a chance of storms, and temperatures will range from the 60s overnight to the upper 70s during the afternoon.

The cold front will clear the area by Saturday evening with breezy northwest winds in its wake. This will bring cooler air to the region with temps dipping into the 40s Sunday morning.

Sunday promises to be beautiful, featuring clear skies with temperatures comfortably ranging from the upper 40s overnight to the low 70s during the day.

Expect more sunshine on Monday, with temperatures a bit warmer, ranging from the lower 50s at night to the mid-70s by afternoon.

Tuesday will feel distinctly summer-like as sunshine drives daytime temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, after morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Storm chances return on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s after morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. These rain chances are associated with a frontal boundary that will stall across the region.

Thursday brings another chance for showers due to the stalled front, along with slightly cooler temperatures ranging from the upper 50s overnight to the low 70s in the afternoon.

Wrapping up the week, Friday carries another round of potential storms as the stalled frontal boundary lingers nearby. Expect temperatures from the upper 50s overnight to the upper 70s by afternoon.