Maryland Weather: Pleasant day with a few lingering storms

BALTIMORE -- After strong storms barreled through the Baltimore Area Monday night, today will be much calmer and rather lovely.

The cold front that triggered the wet and wild weather has left us with a refreshing start to the day.

There will be a leftover stray thunderstorm, but most of the day is quiet.

Wednesday looks like another busy weather day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. The storms will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms may have gusty winds and small hail.

We enter into a quiet, comfortable, and beautiful weather pattern beginning Thursday and continuing into at least the start of next weekend. Expect sunshine with highs in the 70s.