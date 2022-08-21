Maryland Weather: Part of the state is under a flood advisory on Sunday

Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast

BALTIMORE -- Widespread rain and storms have arrived in Central Maryland and will stay until the late night hours of Sunday.

An Areal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for Caroline County until 11:45 p.m.

Additionally, Harford County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 3 a.m. St. Mary's County is under a similar warning until 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, an Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Calvert County and St. Mary's County until 4 a.m. Monday.

Compared to a bright and warm Saturday, most of Sunday appeared gray.

The high on Saturday was 88 degrees at BWI, and Sunday only saw around 83 degrees.

Wet weather remains possible for Monday morning's commute, so plan for damp roads.

Most of Monday will be dry before showers and storms redevelop in the evening.