Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Part of the state is under a flood advisory on Sunday

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast
Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast 02:49

BALTIMORE -- Widespread rain and storms have arrived in Central Maryland and will stay until the late night hours of Sunday.

An Areal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for Caroline County until 11:45 p.m. 

Additionally, Harford County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 3 a.m. St. Mary's County is under a similar warning until 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, an Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Calvert County and St. Mary's County until 4 a.m. Monday.

Compared to a bright and warm Saturday, most of Sunday appeared gray.

The high on Saturday was 88 degrees at BWI, and Sunday only saw around 83 degrees.

Wet weather remains possible for Monday morning's commute, so plan for damp roads.

Most of Monday will be dry before showers and storms redevelop in the evening.

Meg McNamara

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June of 2017.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 10:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.