Maryland Weather: Mild Wednesday sets up four Alert Days for frigid cold temps, wintry mix

BALTIMORE - Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days Thursday through Sunday for a multitude of impacts including wet weather, winter weather and brutal cold.

Tonight, temperatures will again drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for far Western MD Thu. AM - Thu. PM for snow, sleet and freezing rain that will cause slick and hazardous travel. Higher ridges will see higher snow totals up to 6". @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/Mf10D1cbx8 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 20, 2022

Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of the next storm system.

Rain will spread into the area from the south and west by Thursday morning. It will be cold enough for wintry weather in Western Maryland.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Garrett and Allegany counties on Thursday for the potential for impactful wintry weather in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED CHRISTMAS EVE MORNING: Near ZERO for most locations in the #Baltimore Area.....single digits and teens below zero possible for areas west of I-95. BRUTAL! @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/1z02Vk0NnF — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 20, 2022

It appears that it will be a close call for areas farther east as to whether or not the precipitation will start as a wintry mix closer to I-95.

Temperatures will start around freezing Thursday morning then rise well into the 40s by afternoon.

Rain will increase in coverage through the day, with some of the rain becoming heavy at times through the day.

Wintry weather will continue in Western Maryland into the afternoon. Highs will reach close to 50.

There will be a break in the precipitation Thursday night ahead of the arctic cold front that will bring very cold temperatures to the area late Friday into Christmas weekend.

Rain will develop ahead of the front. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind it and winds will increase from the west gusting over 30 mph.

Temps will drop from near 50 in the morning to the teens by late afternoon Friday. Any rain will change to snow before ending and a light dusting is not out of the question before ending.

A FLASH FREEZE will be possible due to the rapidly falling temperatures. This occurs when lingering moisture on the roadways rapidly freezes creating slick spots.

Temps by Saturday morning will drop into the teens with wind chills in the low single digits under clear skies.

It will be breezy throughout the morning and afternoon with wind chills in the teens all day.

Highs will not get out of the 20s Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day morning will be sunny, and temperatures will start in the low to mid-teens with wind chills in the low single digits.

Highs Christmas Day will reach the upper 20s. It will be cold again Sunday night with lows in the teens.

A slow warm-up begins next week, but it will still be cold.

Highs will reach the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 20s. There will be plenty of sunshine through mid-week.