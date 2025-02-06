Maryland Weather: More wintry weather on the way

BALTIMORE-- The icy weather from this morning is now a distant memory as temperatures warmed into the mid-to-upper 40s through the afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy areas of dense fog may develop, so exercise caution if you're driving.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with breezy conditions. High temperatures will reach near 50 degrees, with northwesterly winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon. Friday night will be colder, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight, leading to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Another storm system will approach from the southwest on Saturday, bringing mixed precipitation to the region beginning shortly after lunchtime and continuing through the evening. Temperatures will hover at or just below freezing throughout the event, leading to the potential for light icing similar to what occurred Thursday morning. If you have plans for Saturday evening or night, be prepared for possible hazardous road conditions, as a light glaze of ice is expected across the region.

Temperatures should rise above freezing by Sunday morning, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid-40s. Clouds will return Monday ahead of the next storm system, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 40s.

The next storm system looks significant, with the potential for heavy snow and ice across the area. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning and increase in coverage and intensity throughout the day. It is too early to determine exact snowfall amounts, but preliminary projections suggest up to half a foot of snow for parts of the state, particularly northwest of I-95. South of the heaviest snow band, including Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, there is potential for freezing rain and sleet.

The storm track will ultimately dictate precipitation type. If the system shifts farther north than expected, areas may see a mix or even just rain. However, current indications suggest the region is on track for a significant snowstorm Tuesday.

Snow showers may linger into Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s. Another system is expected to follow on Thursday, bringing a chance for wintry weather in Western Maryland but primarily rain elsewhere.

With snowmelt and additional rainfall, flooding could become a concern by Thursday, though it is too early to be specific. Regardless, mid-February looks to be an active period for weather across the region.

Stay tuned for updates from the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we track these developing storm systems.