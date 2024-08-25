Maryland Weather: Back to school heat, Alert Day Wednesday

Hot, humid on first day of school in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The weather turns hot and humid for the students going back to school on Monday. An Alert Day is issued Wednesday for dangerous heat.

After a beautiful weekend, the weather is looking hot and humid for back to school. High pressure that delivered us a stretch of comfortable weather will be sliding to our east. This will allow a return of heat and humidity to the area.

Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s Monday for kids at the bus stop. Heat will build throughout the day with temperatures in the middle 80s by lunchtime and upper 80s when they're coming home from school. Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday, but the day isn't a washout. We are encouraging parents to pack an umbrella for the kids Monday.

Tuesday will be hot and humid as well, but without the shower chances. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will top out in the lower 90s.

Wednesday is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for dangerous levels of heat and humidity. High temperatures Wednesday will top out in the middle to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach 105° to locally 110°. Any teachers and students going to school will encounter very tough temperatures if they don't have air conditioning.

Isolated storms are possible Wednesday evening. These storms will help break the extreme heat.

Keep the umbrellas packed for the kids Thursday as a few more waves of showers & storms are possible. Highs will reach near 90°. Cloudy and cooler weather is likely Friday with a few morning showers and patchy drizzle. The afternoon looks warm and muggy with highs in the lower 80s.

Labor Day Weekend will feature variable clouds, warm temperatures, and humidity. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day, but no day is looking like a washout.