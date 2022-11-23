Maryland Weather: Here's what to expect on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

BALTIMORE -- Expect more sunshine for Wednesday as people begin hitting the roads and taking to the skies for Thanksgiving travel.

There shouldn't be any weather-related problems given that high pressure remains in control.

Afternoon temperatures will be similar to what Marylanders saw on Tuesday and stay well into the 50s.

After a chilly start in the mid- to upper-30s, sunshine and temperature highs in the 50s can be expected for Thanksgiving.

The number of clouds will increase by Thursday night with rain chances returning to the forecast for Black Friday.

More chances for rain can be expected this weekend, especially by late Saturday into the first half of Sunday.

Temperatures through that period will remain in the 50s for highs with lows around 40 degrees.

Cooler and drier air will filter in to start next week with sunshine returning to the area.

Temperatures will reach in the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs through Tuesday.