Storm chances return to Maryland Friday & this weekend

Humidity will gradually increase overnight across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy, and overnight lows will stay warm, settling near 70 degrees in most areas.

Friday the 13th begins partly cloudy and turns hot by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees, and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the day. Some of these storms may bring locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Storm activity is expected to last into the early evening before tapering off.

Friday night remains partly cloudy and humid, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday will feature more cloud cover overall, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be slightly cooler than Friday, with highs reaching the mid-80s. Any storms that form could again bring brief heavy downpours.

On Father's Day, rain chances continue. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast, and temperatures will be cooler, with highs only reaching the mid-70s. Outdoor plans may be impacted at times by periods of rain or drizzle.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the first half of the upcoming week. Monday will bring more scattered storm chances, with highs in the upper 70s. The region may see breaks of sun at times, but any sunshine could fuel storm development during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-80s.

Storm chances remain in the forecast Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and humidity will increase again. Thursday will be warm and humid with additional scattered storm chances and highs around 90 degrees.

By next weekend, drier weather is expected to return. Temperatures will stay hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The dry stretch looks to coincide with the start of AFRAM festivities, which should benefit from the return of more stable weather conditions.