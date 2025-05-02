Storms expected later Saturday across Maryland; Alert Day Issued

Under scattered clouds, temps soar into the mid and upper 80s away from the water Friday afternoon

A warm and unsettled weather pattern is setting up across Maryland this weekend, bringing the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms and prompting the WJZ First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog developing, especially in low-lying and rural locations. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will begin with sunshine and quickly warming temperatures, reaching the mid-80s by the early afternoon. However, increasing heat and humidity will help fuel scattered to numerous thunderstorms later in the day. Some of these storms could turn severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the state in a slight risk for severe weather. The greatest potential for strong storms will be west of I-95 and east of I-81, where coverage will be most widespread. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concerns with the strongest cells.

On Sunday, a slow-moving upper-level low pressure system will keep storm chances in the forecast. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs only reaching the mid-70s.

That same upper-level system will linger into Monday, maintaining a daily risk of showers and storms. Highs will remain in the 70s through much of next week.

While the overall storm threat decreases by midweek, unsettled conditions will continue with occasional showers possible through Thursday.

Stay weather aware this weekend and keep up with the latest updates from the WJZ First Alert Weather Team.