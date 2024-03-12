Maryland Weather: Warm up begins today
BALTIMORE-- Spring-like temperatures begin today with plenty of sunshine on tap.
Tuesday will be a beautiful day. Expect a gusty breeze during the day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s.
This stretch of nice weather will continue for most of the week with a steady warming trend. We'll see highs climbing into the 60s & 70s. The next chance for showers will return Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Cooler, but dry weather is expected Saturday with more showers returning Sunday for St. Patrick's Day.