Maryland Weather: Warm up begins today

BALTIMORE-- Spring-like temperatures begin today with plenty of sunshine on tap.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day. Expect a gusty breeze during the day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s.

SPRING-LIKE TUESDAY: Sunshine Tuesday will help temperatures rebound into the upper 60s during the afternoon. The morning hours will be chilly in the 40s, but the cold will ease quickly thanks to sunshine. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/AxkXNa3yEx — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 11, 2024

This stretch of nice weather will continue for most of the week with a steady warming trend. We'll see highs climbing into the 60s & 70s. The next chance for showers will return Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Cooler, but dry weather is expected Saturday with more showers returning Sunday for St. Patrick's Day.