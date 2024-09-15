Maryland Weather: Rainy and damp stretch Tuesday - Friday

BALTIMORE -- Mild & muggy weather with low clouds tonight. Monday is dry before wet pattern begins Monday night through Friday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel County from 2 AM Monday through 10 PM Tuesday. This will likely be extended through the rest of the week with a long duration of east to northeast winds and an approaching full moon. Minor flooding is likely during the times of high tide. There is the chance that some of the coastal flooding could reach moderate intensity, so please continue to check back in for updates.

After a beautiful and warm Sunday with highs in the middle 80s, we're looking at quite a dramatic change to our weather next week. We'll continue with the gorgeous weather through this evening with temperatures in the 70s through 11 PM. Low clouds will increase during the overnight tonight with temperatures only falling into the middle to upper 60s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 has formed as of 5 PM this evening. The path of this system will have it making landfall as a tropical storm Helene Monday afternoon along the South Carolina coastline. The tropical storm will weaken as it moves to our west, however, we'll still see the moisture from the remnants of "Helene" this week. Here's the latest projected path and intensity from the National Hurricane Center:

Showers develop as early as Monday night, especially south of Baltimore. A better chance of rain takes place Tuesday and Wednesday as the core of the system pushes to our west. We'll be on the eastern side of the circulation, which will bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the area. Right now, there still is some uncertainty with how much rain we'll get from this storm system.

As of now, 1" to 3" of rain appears likely by the end of the workweek. Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the wettest days, but scattered showers will likely continue Thursday and Friday. While this week won't be a complete washout, there will be several rounds of showers & storms, so keep the rain gear nearby.

By next weekend, we should start to see some partial clearing, especially on Sunday.