Maryland Weather: Record low this morning, sunny & fall-like day

BALTIMORE - Baltimore tied a record low this morning at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport of 46°. Expect sun & highs in the low 70s.

Chilly weather across the state of Maryland this morning. The coldest temperatures that we've seen in months with many locations dipping into the 40s. A new record low was tied at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport this morning of 46°, which tied the previous record low for the date of 46° set back in 1962.

RECORD LOW IN BALTIMORE THIS MORNING (BWI Thurgood Marshall) this morning of 46°, which ties the previous record low for the date of 46° set back in 1962! Many 40s out there early this morning, you'll need a jacket for early today! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/0jVWt4eX86 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 8, 2024

High pressure is in control of our weather for the foreseeable future. We'll see a notable warming trend as early as Monday afternoon with late summer warmth being felt from Tuesday through next weekend.

Today will be the coolest day of the next seven days. Expect abundant sunshine to send temperatures from the 40s & 50s this morning into the lower 70s this afternoon. We'll see a breeze out of the northwest backing to the west later this afternoon at about 10 mph.

We'll see another starlit sky and chilly night tonight. With light winds and clear skies, widespread 40s are likely overnight into early Monday morning.

The kids will definitely need a jacket at the bus stop Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine and a southwest wind Monday afternoon will allow temperatures to quickly rebound back into the upper 70s to near 80° during the afternoon.

The warm-up continues next week with a mainly sunny sky Tuesday through midday Thursday. Highs during the afternoon hours will be in the middle 80s, which is a touch above average. A southeasterly to easterly flow will begin Thursday and that will bring higher humidity and also more clouds to the area.

While additional clouds are likely, any rain should stay well to our south through next Saturday. Any outdoor activities look dry, but drought conditions will continue to expand and worsen across the state in this current weather pattern.