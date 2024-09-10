Maryland Weather: Nice weather continues

Crisp start with a lovely warm up by afternoon; clear blue skies remain until Thursday

Crisp start with a lovely warm up by afternoon; clear blue skies remain until Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A stretch of beautiful weather will continue across the area through the rest of the week. High pressure remains in control over the Atlantic, keeping skies sunny throughout the afternoon.

After a cool start, most locations will see temperatures climb into the lower 80s by this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures in the low 80s will persist through the rest of the week. However, as an easterly wind picks up off the Atlantic and the bay, it will bring moisture into the region. This, combined with mid- and high-level clouds associated with the outer edges of what will likely become Hurricane Francine as it approaches the Louisiana coast on Wednesday, will lead to an increase in cloud cover.

Low temperatures at night will be warmer, with increased humidity across the area, keeping nighttime lows mainly in the 60s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the forecast looks great. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

At the earliest, the next best chance for rain will probably not arrive until the middle of next week. A coastal area of low pressure is expected to develop off the Atlantic coast and spread northward toward the Mid-Atlantic. Clouds will increase, as will the chance for showers by the middle of next week.

For now, expect a dry forecast through the upcoming weekend.