Maryland Weather: Gray and mild Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Overnight rain left us with damp roads for the morning commute so keep that in mind as you head out the door.

Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with a northwest wind between 5 to 10 mph making it feel a few degrees cooler.;

While it's not shaping up to be a beautiful day, it won't be bad either. Look for a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph for the majority of the day.

Quiet and dry weather continues into Friday as a weak area of high pressure is in control of our weather. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 50s. We'll see an easterly to southeasterly wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next storm will arrive Saturday and bring a round of rain and wind with it. Clouds will thicken Friday evening and night and rain will begin across the area Saturday. The rain will begin Saturday morning and turn steady and windswept Saturday afternoon and evening. We could see an additional half inch to inch of rain from this storm. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday's weather looks windy and chilly with clouds & some sunshine. Winds will be sustained out of the west-northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. The day will have a cool feel with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Next week will start off chilly on Monday, but then temperatures will ease back into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance of showers will take place Thursday morning, but this doesn't look like a big or powerful storm system.