Maryland Weather: Nice weekend ahead; frost Sunday night

BALTIMORE-- This weekend's forecast looks beautiful, with another spectacular stretch of weather expected through next week.

A cold front will rapidly move into the region tonight, bringing increasing clouds. There's a slight chance of a stray shower overnight as the front passes, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will drop to around 50 degrees in most locations.

On Saturday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. A surge of cooler air will move into the area Saturday night, dropping low temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest period of the week, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s outside the Beltway. Widespread frost is expected, so look for frost advisories for Sunday night into Monday morning.

After a chilly start to the work week, temperatures will gradually warm up. Monday's high temperatures will reach the lower 60s. As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the upper 60s to near 70 on Tuesday and well into the 70s by Wednesday.

Halloween looks fantastic for trick-or-treaters, with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures across the area. Many locations will likely see highs close to 80 degrees Thursday afternoon, making it one of the warmest Halloweens on record.

Temperatures will cool slightly heading into next weekend, but sunshine will remain plentiful, and temperatures will stay above average through Sunday. As it stands now, we're set to end October on a dry note, making it one of the driest Octobers in recent Baltimore history.