Maryland Weather: Staying dry through Friday

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the end of the weekend looks dry, as high pressure remains in control of our weather.

As you may have noticed, nighttime temperatures have been cool, but not as cool as they were earlier in the week. Moisture continues to return to the area, keeping overnight temperatures a bit warmer each night.

After a beautiful, sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s, overnight temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under mostly clear skies. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

An easterly wind will develop, and this will continue through the end of the week, helping to bring moisture from the Atlantic back into the region. This will allow for warmer overnight temperatures, reaching the 60s each night into the weekend.

Highs on Friday afternoon will top out in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies, as high-level cloudiness from Hurricane Francine spreads into the Mid-Atlantic.

Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with highs in the low 80s and nighttime lows near 60 degrees.

Next week, we'll see a pattern change as developing low pressure to our south begins drifting northward. Clouds will increase across the area on Monday, with overcast skies expected on Tuesday, along with a good chance of rain.

Widespread wet weather is anticipated from Tuesday through Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely on Tuesday. Easterly winds will also increase, leading to gusty conditions during the afternoon on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool slightly due to the cloud cover and chance of rain. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid- to upper-70s, with similar temperatures expected through the end of the week. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s.

Don't expect much sunshine after Monday, as the unsettled pattern is likely to stick around heading into next weekend.