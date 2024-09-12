Maryland Weather: Sunny through the weekend...rain next week

Partly cloudy and warm; humidity moves in, but no chances of rain

Partly cloudy and warm; humidity moves in, but no chances of rain

Partly cloudy and warm; humidity moves in, but no chances of rain

BALTIMORE -- The nice weather will continue across the area as the week comes to a close.

For the rest of this afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies are expected, with low temperatures around 60.

Friday will bring more sunshine, a few clouds, and higher humidity, with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer as we head into the weekend, with lows in the low 60s from Friday through Sunday night. Highs each afternoon will remain in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, as a pattern change is coming. Cooler temperatures, more clouds, and chances for rain will return to the forecast starting Tuesday and lasting through the weekend.

Due to the increased cloud cover and rain, highs will likely stay in the 70s from Tuesday through the end of the week. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid-60s across the area. There will be chances of rain each day from Tuesday through next Saturday.