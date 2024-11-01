Maryland Weather: Cooler weekend ahead

Rain possible early Friday followed by nice Maryland weekend

BALTIMORE -- After several days of above-average temperatures, fall weather will return as we head into the weekend.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures dropping into the 40s.

On Saturday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be much cooler than in recent days, reaching only the low 60s.

The coldest night of the week will be Saturday night, with temperatures dipping into the mid- to upper 30s.

Sunday afternoon brings more sunshine, with highs near 60. After a cool start Monday morning, temperatures are expected to warm up through Election Day.

Highs on Monday afternoon will reach the mid-60s, and by the time you head to the polls on Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid- to upper 70s. Wednesday might even see temperatures around 80 degrees ahead of another cold front moving through the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

This cold front will bring a slight chance of showers, and temperatures on Thursday afternoon will cool to the 70s, with 60s expected by next Friday.

Don't forget: daylight saving time ends this weekend, so remember to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!