Maryland Weather: Another chilly night ahead

Chilly start to your morning, temps looking to peak in the 70's before dipping back down to the 40's

BALTIMORE - Get ready for a fall chill overnight, as temperatures are expected to dip well into the 40s across the region, with high pressure building in. Skies will be mostly clear, and low temperatures will fall into the 40s for many areas, similar to what we saw last night.

A frost advisory is in effect for far western Maryland, where valley frost is possible as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s.

This week, we'll experience some of the nicest weather we've had in a while, with plenty of sunshine expected. Warm afternoons and comfortably cool nights will dominate the forecast.

Monday will start chilly, but sunny skies will push high temperatures into the mid- to upper 70s by the afternoon. Monday night will be cool again, though not as chilly as previous nights, with low temperatures in the 50s.

Highs on Tuesday will rebound into the low- to mid-80s, and we'll stay in the 80s for the rest of the week. Expect a slight cool down by Friday, with highs generally in the low 80s.

As high pressure moves out into the Atlantic later in the week, cloud cover will increase across the area, bringing low-level moisture back to the region. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected from Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be warmer due to higher humidity, staying mainly in the 60s. The next best chance for rain likely won't arrive until sometime the following week, so enjoy the warm late-summer weather while it lasts.