Maryland Weather: Clouds Return Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Fall is definitely making it's presence known this morning.

It is feeling chilly as you head out across Maryland, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

The high pressure that brought us such a lovely Wednesday will weaken, making way for more moisture and cloudiness by this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out around 70. Rain chances may return by Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly on the Eastern Shore. Rain chances will continue Thursday night with lows in the 50s. By Friday, expect similar weather with a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs for the day will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Night temperatures will stay in the 50s, with some coastal areas seeing low 60s.

The weekend promises gradual return of sunshine and warmer weather lasting into the next week. This is due to the influence of an upper-level ridge moving in from the Midwest that will push eastward toward our area. Expect clearer skies and warming temperatures, especially from Sunday to Wednesday.

As the weather becomes sunnier, temperatures will increase. By early next week, day temperatures will range from mid-60s to low 80s, depending on the location with the cooler temperatures in the mountains. Night temperatures will mostly stay in the 50s,