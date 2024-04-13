Maryland Weather: Breezy and much warmer Sunday

BALTIMORE- After chilly temperatures tonight, get ready for a warm-up Sunday with highs surging into the upper 70s.

After a day of strong and gusty winds, they'll relax tonight. We'll see a mainly clear sky with temperatures dropping into the 40s & 50s. Gusty winds out of the west will ease into the 5 to 15 mph range.

BALTIMORE AREA EVENING PLANNER: Winds relax and temperatures turn chilly overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Ocx3buWEIn — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 13, 2024

Sunday's weather looks much warmer and a bit less windy. We'll still experience a gusty breeze throughout the day, but afternoon temperatures will be warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

A cold front will drop into the area Sunday night with scattered thunderstorms pushing down from the north. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side in northern Maryland before they continue to weaken as they drop south. Temperatures Sunday night only fall to around 60 degrees.

Warm weather continues on Monday. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A cold front will stall to our south most of next week, which means temperatures will start trending cooler and the sky will become mostly cloudy to cloudy. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the middle 70s. Wednesday we'll see scattered showers with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

A stronger cold front will arrive from the west on Friday bringing additional showers and thunderstorms Highs on Friday will top out around 70 degrees. Much cooler weather will arrive next Saturday along with a gusty breeze. Highs will only reach the lower 60s.