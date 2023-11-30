Maryland Weather: Cold morning, milder afternoon

BALTIMORE -- A cold morning is underway but it doesn't feel nearly as chilly as yesterday. Out the door temperatures are in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s with wind chills a few degrees colder. The lighter winds are making all the difference. Wednesday morning's wind chills were in the teens at this point.

Our Thursday will feature a southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph along with plentiful sunshine eventually fading to clouds by the late afternoon. The bright skies and milder wind direction will help our temperatures bounce back into the lower to middle 50s.

Clouds will be in full force tonight and by Friday we're expecting some rounds of showers and light rain. Despite the expected rain showers, we're still looking at relatively mild weather on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Friday evening looks damp for any travel plans or outdoor activities.

We keep a mostly cloudy sky on Saturday. While there may be a stray shower or two, the day doesn't look overly wet. In fact, temperatures on Saturday afternoon may top out in the lower 60s.

Another wave of low pressure will be forming Saturday night and Sunday. The exact track will determine exactly how much rain we get. Right now we have at least the chance of some showers on Sunday. A better chance of showers takes place on Monday as a strong cold front approaches the area.

Seasonably chilly weather builds back into the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.