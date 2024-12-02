Maryland Weather: Unseasonably cold air sticks around this week

BALTIMORE -- After a chilly Thanksgiving holiday weekend, unseasonably cold air will stick around throughout the week.

After a sunny but chilly afternoon, temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-20s across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 40s. A brisk northwest wind will make it feel even colder, likely in the 30s throughout the day.

Tuesday night, temperatures will dip into the low to mid-20s under clear skies. Wednesday will begin with sunshine, but clouds will thicken throughout the day. Highs will again reach the lower 40s during the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday night as a powerful Arctic cold front approaches the region.

Wednesday night temperatures will be a bit warmer due to the cloud cover, dropping mainly into the mid-30s. The strong cold front will sweep through the area Thursday morning, followed by strong, gusty northwesterly winds and a chance for rain and snow showers. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon in the wake of the Arctic front.

Skies will gradually clear Thursday night, with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s. Wind chills will likely be in the teens for some areas by Friday morning. Highs on Friday afternoon will not get out of the upper 30s.

Friday night, temperatures will dip into the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will get lighter as we head into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds on Saturday. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach around 40 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s. Another storm system will approach, with rain chances increasing by Sunday night into Monday. There is a chance that western portions of the state could experience a period of wintry weather before changing over to rain.

We will keep you updated throughout the week on the chances of wintry weather with this next storm system. Temperatures to start next week on Monday and Tuesday will likely be in the 50s—a welcome change from the recent cold air.