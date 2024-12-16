Maryland Weather: More rain arrives tonight

BALTIMORE -- Rain is expected to return to the region tonight and early Tuesday as another upper-level disturbance moves through. The highest chances for rain will be after dark and through 1 AM. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-40s.

Rain will taper off quickly just after midnight with skies clearing by morning. Temperatures are forecast by afternoon to reach near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase again Tuesday night, with low temperatures dropping into the mid-30s.

The next storm system will arrive by Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing an increase in showers across the area as early as the evening rush hour. Rain will persist through Wednesday night. Like Monday night's rain, this midweek system is expected to exit the region by Thursday morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will remain in the 40s, with Friday being the colder of the two days.

An Arctic cold front will push into the region this weekend, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the mid-30s, and overnight lows will plummet into the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills will drop into the single digits to near zero, with areas north and west of Baltimore potentially seeing wind chills below zero.

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid-teens across many locations. Wind chills by Monday morning could dip to dangerously low levels once again.

Temperatures will begin to rebound through Christmas Day. Highs on Monday are expected to reach the mid-30s. Christmas Eve will see highs near 40 degrees, with low 40s expected on Christmas Day.

The days leading up to Christmas will remain dry, with no threat of wintry or wet weather during the holiday period.