Maryland Weather: Expect sun, humidity, and a smattering of rain showers

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the weekend looks better than it did yesterday.

Right now, Saturday looks dry with similar conditions to what we saw on Friday.

Temperature highs will be in the mid- and upper 80s. It will feel humid and there will be clouds and sun.

Sunday will see more clouds and chances for showers and storms starting as early as late morning and continuing off and on throughout the afternoon.

More showers and storms are expected Monday with rain chances lessening through mid-week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s with the coolest days occurring Sunday and Monday.

Additional sunshine will allow for warmer temperatures through the middle of next week.