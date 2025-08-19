Rain chances continue, but nice weather returns this weekend to Maryland

We've been tracking a damp and gray stretch here in Maryland, but we're expecting some big changes as we move through midweek.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we expect a shift in our weather pattern. A cold front will approach the region, breaking down the wedge of cool, damp air that's been locked in place. It may take a while for the clouds to clear, but by afternoon we should climb into the low to mid-80s. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially across western Maryland.

One of the things we'll be watching closely is Hurricane Erin, which stays well offshore but could still influence our weather. As the front passes Wednesday night, it may interact with the outer edge of Erin, producing some locally heavy downpours, especially across central and northeast Maryland. While we don't expect widespread flooding, a few areas could see some significant rainfall.

By Thursday, you'll notice a big change. Winds turn northerly behind the front, with gusts up to 25 mph at times, thanks in part to Erin's expansive wind field offshore. Even though highs will reach the 70s to near 80, that breeze will make it feel cooler, almost like an early preview of fall. Thursday night will be comfortably cool, with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Friday looks calmer as high pressure builds back in. We expect sunshine to return, with dry weather heading into the weekend. Temperatures will warm closer to normal but should stay just shy of 90 for most of us. By Sunday, another cold front will swing through with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, before cooler, drier air settles in early next week.

We're also keeping an eye on water levels along the Chesapeake Bay. Onshore winds tied to Erin are already pushing tides higher. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Annapolis, with advisories for Baltimore and southern Maryland. Once winds shift north later Thursday, we should see water levels drop back down.

And for those headed to the shore, we want to stress that a High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Maryland and Delaware beaches through Friday. Surf heights could exceed 10 feet later Wednesday into Thursday, leading to minor beach erosion and creating deadly rip currents. Ocean conditions will be hazardous, even with Erin well offshore.

We'll be tracking all of this closely for you here at First Alert Weather — and we'll keep you updated as the week's changes unfold.