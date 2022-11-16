Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Dry, sunny Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Wednesday is off to a damp start, but it's expected to dry out with the sun as temps rise to the low 50s in the afternoon. 

After some patchy fog, there is some sunshine in store. But the coldest air of the season is on the way. 

It's expected to be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 53. Early risers will see morning temps in the mid-30s, and it will dip back to the near-freezing temps in the evening. 

Thursday is expected to be Sunny with a high near 50. Friday will be fair and sunny, but highs will be in the mid-to-low 40s. 

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 6:30 AM

