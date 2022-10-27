Maryland Weather: Cool, clear purple Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Waking up Thursday to a drizzle-free morning and looking forward to loads the sunshine we'll receive today.

Conditions are slightly cooler than yesterday after a cold front passed through, reducing the states start of the day temps to the low 50's.

As the sun rises through the sky, we warm up , temps topping out in the low 60's with dazzling sunny skies due to the high pressure keeping us nice and dry. A few clouds will float through portions of southern Maryland and the eastern shore in the latter half of the day, but still expected to remain calm and cozy.

Maryland savors the Sun as we slide into the weekend with partly cloudy skies and temps rest comfortably in the low 60's.

By Sunday, clouds thicken and skies become a little gray.

Monday is the spookiest day of the year, Halloween! Bringing the area pretty perfect conditions for trick-or-treating, with highs reaching to the mid 60's for your thriller night. Light showers are looking to appear during the day but not enough to impact the night's festivities.

As the work week continues, temp highs fluctuate in the mid 60's and chances scattered shower continue to creep their way in.