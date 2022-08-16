Maryland Weather: A comfy and dry Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- It is gearing up to be a mostly comfy and dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a bit more humidity throughout the day.
Some areas might get a shower this afternoon, said First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 64 and an east wind around five to seven miles per hour, becoming calm in the evening.
