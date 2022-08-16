Maryland Weather: A comfy and dry Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- It is gearing up to be a mostly comfy and dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a bit more humidity throughout the day.

Some areas might get a shower this afternoon, said First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams.

Expect a partly sunny and mainly dry Tuesday. A few spots may get a shower this afternoon... mainly outh & east of the city. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/8OZt0Hz2zO — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 16, 2022

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 64 and an east wind around five to seven miles per hour, becoming calm in the evening.