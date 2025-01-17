Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert issued for Baltimore City through Thursday

BALTIMORE - A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City through Thursday due to extremely cold temperatures, according to the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD).

BCHD issued the warning due to forecasted single-digit wind chills and wintery storms expected on Sunday night.

Wind chills are expected to fall below 13 degrees up until Thursday, which can cause serious health risks.

From Sunday night to Thursday, cold-related injuries may occur if an individual is exposed to these temperatures for an extended period, including frostbite and hypothermia, and in extreme cases, death, according to the BCHD.

"Our most important work is protecting the well-being of Baltimore residents," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "That is why our agencies and partners will continue to provide resources to residents—especially those most vulnerable—when the weather is extremely cold and dangerous. Please take the proper precautions and check on your neighbors so we all remain safe and healthy this week."

In response to the alert, Baltimore City has made the following resources available:

City-funded shelters for those experiencing homelessness

Free hot drinks and other items to individuals experiencing homelessness provided by The Salvation Army's FeedMore program

Energy assistance to help low-income residents with heating bills

Cold weather education and outreach efforts

For more information, including additional resources and cold weather tips, visit the Baltimore City Health Department's website.