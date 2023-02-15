First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Thursday

BALTIMORE - After an unseasonably warm Wednesday afternoon across the region, tonight will also see unusually mild temperatures.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

The sky overnight tonight will be mostly cloudy with unseasonably mild temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Chances for rain will return to the forecast on Thursday with showers moving into Western Maryland by Thursday morning and spreading across the rest of the area into the afternoon.

Rain chances will continue Thursday night and will last through Friday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures on Thursday will be slightly cooler ranging from the low to mid 60s across the area.

Temperatures behind the cold front on Friday will Top out into the upper 50s to around 60 before falling into the 20s by Friday night.

This weekend we'll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected Sunday with highs in the mid to Upper 50s.

The next chance for rain will move back into the area late Monday with temperatures reaching around 60 Monday afternoon.

More rain chances are expected through midweek with the next best opportunity coming Wednesday.

Temperatures through the middle to end of next week will trend cooler with highs in the 50s beginning Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday.