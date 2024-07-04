Maryland Weather: ALERT DAYS for dangerous heat and humidity

BALTIMORE-- Our second heat wave of the season will be long and intense. ALERT DAYS have been issued Friday & Saturday.

Our second heat wave of the season will be a long duration and intense heat wave. High temperatures on the 4th of July reached 94° at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Feels like temperatures across the area ranged from 98° to 105°.

The storms that rumbled through the area early Thursday evening are now offshore. Expect a warm and muggy night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the middle 70s. There could be a stray shower, but most neighborhoods will stay dry.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday and Saturday ALERT DAYS for dangerous heat and humidity. Both Friday and Saturday will feel oppressive, especially from late morning into the early evening hours. Highs on Friday and Saturday are expect to climb into the upper 90s to near 100°. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This type of heat is dangerous for everyone if heat precautions aren't taken. Please make sure to stay well hydrated, take breaks in air conditioning, wear light weight and colored clothing, and make sure your neighbors, the elderly, and your pets are safe in the heat.

Second heat wave of season is going to be a toughie. Feels like temps at or above 100°, some days closer to 110°. Everyone needs to take all heat precautions; whether you're healthy or sick. Heat is #1 weather related killer, so we want everyone to be safe next 10 days! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/loT5QgxpnR — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 5, 2024

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon & evening and again Saturday. Any storm that forms could be severe with damaging winds, intense lightning, and torrential downpours. These storms will be hit or miss, so not everyone will see relief from the heat from storms. The rain is much needed as drought conditions continue to expand and intensify across the state with the recent dry weather and extremely hot conditions.

Sunday stays very hot with highs climbing into the middle 90s, but humidity levels should drop a bit for at least a little relief. Feels like temperatures still will top out in the upper 90s under plenty of sunshine. Sunday's weather stays dry the entire day.

Monday the humidity quickly climbs higher. The humidity combined with high temperatures well into the 90s means we will endure feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Other than a stray shower or thunderstorm, Monday looks dry.

Tuesday features tropical humidity and heat with highs in the lower 90s, but feels like temperatures soar to at least 100°, if not higher. Scattered thunderstorms will form on Tuesday, cooling some lucky neighborhoods off that receive them. A few more isolated storms are possible Wednesday, but the storms don't look widespread.

Unfortunately the heat wave will likely not break through late next week. There is some good news though, the temperatures don't look as sweltering late next week as they will be over the next several days.