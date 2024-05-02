Maryland voters get a jump on early voting: 'We have to make a change'

BALTIMORE - Early voting for the 2024 Maryland primary election is underway for the next week.

Eligible voters can now start casting their ballots in person, and many have already done so.

Early voting polling sites with be open each day throughout the state until Thursday, May 9.

Pearl Diggs, from Baltimore, told WJZ that knee surgery wasn't going to stop her from casting her ballot as early as possible.

"It's important to me, voting counts and everybody needs to do that," Diggs said. "They need to get out and vote."

Keep an eye on Maryland's key races for the 2024 elections

Arlene Gaydos, from Dundalk, says she always votes early to beat the large crowds and lines.

"I really do believe in voting early," Gaydos said. "I find that it's not as crowded and I can get right in and get right out."

"This is important," said Mark Leszcz, a chief election judge in Pasadena. "I think the early voting has brought out a lot more people to vote."

Voters will weigh in on a slew of statewide and local races.

In Baltimore City, the race is on for mayor and city council president, as well as councilmember seats.

"It should be about the people," Diggs said. "This is why I'm voting because I want you to do what I need you to do, and if you can't, then I know my vote can change that."

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Regardless of when you're able to vote, voters say everyone should make the time to make their voices heard.

"It's important if you want to try to get things done," voter Wilhelmina Nutter said.

"You have to vote if you want to make a change and I really think we have to make a change," Gaydos said.

If you're not registered to vote yet, same-day registration is available at each polling location.

Just remember to bring your identification or proof of residency to register.

Here's what you need to know about early voting.