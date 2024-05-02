Early voting begins in Maryland today. Here's what to know

BALTIMORE -- Eligible voters can start casting their ballots for the 2024 Maryland Primary Elections in person starting Thursday.

Polling places across the state will be welcoming voters for in-person early voting.

Voters will be asked to weigh in on a slew of statewide and local races - including a Senate race with a crowded field of contenders and a few jam-packed House contests.

In Baltimore City, the race is on for Mayor and City Council President, as well as councilmember seats.

Keep an eye on Maryland's key races for the 2024 elections

How to vote early in Maryland

To cast your ballots early, find an early voting center in the county where you live. Here's a list of voting locations. (en español).

The in-person early voting period ends Thursday, May 9.

Polling locations will also be open this weekend and election officials recommend coming out on Saturday and Sunday. If you want to avoid long lines.

Not registered to vote yet? No sweat. Same-day registration is also available at each site.

Remember - you must bring proof of residency to register. The proof can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address.

Click here to learn more about early voting

Voting by mail or online

If you're planning on voting by mail, the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, May 7. Those ballots must be either postmarked or dropped off in a ballot box by the end of May 14 - Election Day.

If you'd like to receive a ballot online, you'll need to submit your request by May 10.

David Garreis, Director of the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, told WJZ their teams have been working around the clock setting up and are ready to welcome voters who want to get a head start.

"The people that vote during early voting, they cast their ballot on the same kind of voting unit that we use on election day so your ballot is counted right then," Garreis said. "We'll release the early voting results after 8 p.m. on Election Day."

