Maryland, Towson, Johns Hopkins highlight NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament field

BALTIMORE - The Towson Tigers, fresh off their conference championship win, know where they will play in the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament.

The Tigers join Maryland and Johns Hopkins in the tournament field.

Towson will take on Syracuse; Maryland plays Princeton; Johns Hopkins plays Lehigh.

Princeton at Maryland

Maryland is headed to its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Terps will host Princeton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 in College Park.

The Terps (8-5) are the No. 7 overall seed.

The winner will play either Duke or Utah at Hofstra on May 18.

The Terps last won the NCAA Championship in 2022 after completing an undefeated season.

This year's team is led by Braden Erksa (22 goals, 14 assists); Daniel Maltz (22 goals); Eric Spanos (19 goals, 11 assists); and Eric Malever (11 goals, 17 assists).

Towson at Syracuse

Towson will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Their opponent will be No. 4 seed Syracuse.

The Tigers (13-3) have won nine games in a row.

In its only meeting in the NCAA Tournament, Towson defeated Syracuse 10-7 on May 21, 2017, in the quarterfinal round in Newark, Delaware en route to Championship Weekend.

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. The winner will play either Michigan or Denver on May 19.

Towson is led by Nick DeMaio (32 goals, 48 assists); Mike Weisshaar (39 goals, 19 assists); Joaquin Villagomez (33 goals, 12 assists); Chop Gallagher (21 goals, 21 assists); and Bode Maurer (33 goals, 5 assists).

Lehigh at Johns Hopkins

No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins (10-4) will host Lehigh in the NCAA Tournament's first round. The game will be played at noon on Sunday, May 12 in Baltimore.

The winner will take on either Virginia or St. Joseph's on May 19.

Johns Hopkins is making its record 49th appearance in the tournament and will be hosting a playoff game at Homewood Field for the 52nd time.

The Blue Jays are 46-5 all-time in NCAA Tournament games at Homewood Field and have won nine NCAA Championships.

Hopkins is led by Jacob Angelus (22 goals, 37 assists); Garrett Degnon (42 goals, 5 assists); Matt Collison (19 goals, 8 assists) and Russell Melendez (15 goals, 8 assists).