Maryland tin can company to raise prices amid steel and aluminum tariffs

Maryland-based tin-can company Independent Cans says it will be raising its prices as a result of a change in U.S. tariff policy by the Trump administration.

Last week, President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico to 25% and added a 10% tax on imports from China. Mr. Trump promised the tariffs would create U.S. factory jobs.

"We are reaching out to inform you of an important revision to the import tariff on steel products initiated by the Trump administration," a letter from Rick Huether, the company's CEO said. "As you may have heard or read in the news, the Trump Administration has revised the tariff program on imported steel, which includes tin-plated steel. Unfortunately, this change will have a significant impact on our unit costs, as tin-plated steel is the key material in the manufacturing of our products"

According to the company, costs of tin-planted steel, used to produce tins, covers, cans, and other metal components account for between 50-75% of their product selling prices.

The letter says that U.S. domestic production can only meet about 30% of national tin-plated steel needs, meaning all can manufacturers must import approximately 70% of required materials.

"In the United States, there are 3 tin plating lines. These lines can produce around 30% of the tin plate needed to make the cans that are manufactured in the United States. This means that all can makers must import close to 70% of the tin-plated steel they need for production. Consequently, the tariffs hurt every single can manufacturer," the letter reads.

The price changes are set to take place on April 1.

Trump administration imposes hefty tariffs

Experts told CBS News MoneyWatch that the tariffs could cause the prices of some items to skyrocket, including canned goods, foods, and beverages since many domestic companies rely on imported materials. While some U.S. companies may choose to bear part of the added import expense, some of the costs are likely to be passed to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said last week that he was concerned about tariffs and that they could be deeply problematic" for the Port of Baltimore, one of the nation's busiest port facilities.

"It's going to have a huge impact. It already has," Moore said. "Canada is our largest partner, it's our largest domestic producer, for the state of Maryland, and we are going to throw blanket tariffs, on Canada?