Maryland therapist worries fewer LGTBQ+ youth will seek help with 988 changes in effect

Maryland therapist worries about impact for LGBTQ+ after lifeline ends

It's been nearly two weeks since the 988 dedicated lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth discontinued, and a Maryland therapist is worried about the long-term impact this will have.

When the Trump administration announced in June that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline dedicated to these youth would end, advocates warned it would have life-threatening implications. It was better known as the Press 3 option.

For at least one therapist, she said the impacts could lead to these youth hesitating to get help.

Growing concerns for LGBTQ+ youth mental health

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, said the 988's dedicated LGBTQ+ youth lifeline ended because the funding for it had been exhausted.

The agency stressed these youth would still be able to get help if they still called 988.

However, Xiomara Arrieta, a therapist with ThriveWorks, said she heard these youth feel like they're losing representation in this support.

"Some people don't have that availability of people in the community who they can look up to...or living their truth," Arrieta said.

Arrieta adds that losing the lifeline takes away the ability for these youth to talk to someone who may fully understand their problems.

"With the way gender is affirmed or not affirmed...it's important for people to kind of come in and get it — as opposed to explaining the genre or how someone is presenting and why they are," Arrieta said.

Filling the gap

Earlier this month, WJZ reported local advocates were preparing to step up to fill the gap.

One of them is the Pride Center of Maryland. Its CEO, Cleo Manago, said he wasn't surprised when he first heard about this lifeline ending.

In response, Manago said they were bolstering youth programming and other suicide prevention resources, as well as creating a suicide warm line.

"[A suicide warm line] means that there'll be live people to speak to about any suicide concerns or ideations [during traditional work hours]," Manago said. "For the rest of the time, there will be a recording that will alert people where they can call, where they can go."

Behavioral Health System Baltimore stressed that the Central Maryland 988 helpline is still going to provide dedicated support for LGBTQ+ youth.

The 988 Central Maryland helpline gets about 4,500 calls a month.