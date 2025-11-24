Best and worst times to hit the road in Maryland for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel weeks in Maryland, and across the country, many have already started their trips.

AAA predicts that nearly 82 million people will travel at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination this year. Of that, nearly 90% are driving.

In Maryland, AAA predicts 1.5 million people will travel, with 1.4 million people expected to drive.

To avoid any travel headaches, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) shared the best times for drivers to hit the road.

Best and worst times for Thanksgiving travel

The MDTA said the best time to drive on Interstate 95 this holiday week will be before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 25, or between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 30.

During the evening hours, it will be best to leave for I-95 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Drivers planning to take the Chesapeake Bay Bridge should leave before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, or between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 30.

It will be best to leave for the Bay Bridge between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., MDTA officials said.

According to AAA, peak traffic congestion on I-95 South between Philadelphia and Baltimore will occur on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. During that time, the commute from Philadelphia to Baltimore will take about two hours and 38 minutes.

The Baltimore/Washington Parkway's northbound lanes will see peak congestion on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., when the commute from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore will take about an hour and 15 minutes, AAA predicts.

Drivers brave Thanksgiving traffic

WJZ met several families already heading to their Thanksgiving destination at the Maryland House rest area in Harford County.

That's where Damon Arrington and Corwin Green stopped for a break while heading back home to Brooklyn, New York, after spending time visiting family in Virginia.

Whenever they have a long drive ahead, they always ensure they make a good plan.

"I'm always thinking about how early can we leave," Arrington said.

Benefits of driving for Thanksgiving

Tracy Stevens is heading to Connecticut from Virginia with her husband. She told WJZ that she normally does not travel for Thanksgiving, but she couldn't say no when her uncle asked if she would visit.

Flying definitely would've been a lot faster than driving, but she felt driving was a safer bet.

"I did not want to be stuck at an airport," Stevens said. "I heard those stories where there's delays and all of that, and people sleeping on the floor in the airport. I said, 'Nope, I'm driving.'"

Many of the travelers that WJZ met on Monday said they like the flexibility that driving provides.

"It's eight hours to get home, and sometimes I maybe shave a half hour off if flying, but it's a long journey," Arrington said, citing the time it takes to get to the airport and go through security.

The Gupta family was having a lunch break outside of Maryland House on Monday on their way to New York.

They echoed another reason that many travelers brought up: Driving is cheaper.

"We actually booked the train, but [we had] too much luggage, so we just put it in the car and drove. Driving is less cost," Neal Gupta said.

AAA said gas prices in Maryland are down about 8 cents compared to this time last year.