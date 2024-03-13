Watch CBS News
Maryland Terps coast to 65-51 win over Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament's opening round

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

The Maryland Terrapins advanced in the Big Ten Tournament with a 65-51 win over Rutgers on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Donta Scott scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Julian Reese added 12 points and six boards.

Jahmir Young and Jamie Kaiser Jr. both chipped in 11 points for Maryland, who will play Wisconsin in the second round at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Terps (16-16) jumped out to a 36-22 lead at halftime.

Gavin Griffiths led Rutgers with 16 points.

