2 people injured after teens crash stolen car while fleeing Baltimore Police

Two people were injured after two teens crashed a stolen car in Baltimore Wednesday while trying to flee police, according to officers.

Officers said they were patrolling the intersection of E. North Avenue and Belair Road when they saw a car driving recklessly. After checking the vehicle's information, officers learned that it had been reported stolen.

Officers then tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car fled.

While fleeing from officers, the stolen car hit another vehicle, causing a crash near the intersection of Belair Road and Sinclair Lane.

The passenger from the stolen car tried to flee the scene, but was taken into custody. The driver was taken to a hospital, officers said.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was also taken to a hospital, according to police.

The driver and passenger in the stolen car were identified as 15- and 16-year-old boys. Charges for both of them are pending, police said.

Juvenile Crime in Baltimore

In November 2024, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said juvenile crime arrests had increased by 146% compared to 2023.

He attributed the rise in juvenile crime to truancy, saying it was a key reason why children and teens found themselves in trouble.

Some juvenile reform laws went into effect in November 2024, like one that made it so children between the ages of 10 and 12 could be charged for auto theft and illegal gun possession.

Despite the rise in juvenile crime, overall crime in the city has been on the decline.

Between January 2024 and January 2025, a total of 26,096 crimes were reported in Baltimore City, with the majority being assault offenses, according to data from police. About 1,400 car thefts or auto part thefts were reported during that time, along with 364 carjackings.

As of April 1, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said auto thefts were down 46% and carjackings were down 23%.

Mayor Scott said violent crime is down 20% so far in 2025. Homicides are down 22% and non-fatal shootings are down by 28% compared to this time in 2024.