Baltimore County teacher sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing student

Warning: The details of this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

A Baltimore County high school teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a female student in April, according to court records.

Carlos Arroyo, 30, was a Social Studies teacher and the boys' varsity soccer coach at Randallstown High School. He began working with the district in 2022.

He was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor and assault, court records show.

According to charging documents, Arroyo performed sexual acts on an underage girl near the Owings Mills Metro Station.

The victim told police that Arroyo was driving her to the station when the incident occurred because she had a long walk to the bus and a long bus ride home. According to charging documents, Arroyo grabbed and touched the student inappropriately and kissed her while in his car.

The victim told police that during the assault, "she was silent and didn't know what to do. She froze."

According to court documents, the victim told a school social worker about the incident, prompting a police investigation.

The victim also told police that she went to Arroyo to help with school and relationship issues. During a court appearance, prosecutors raised concerns that Arroyo had groomed the victim.

According to court documents, Arroyo is married and has two children. He was prohibited from seeing his children — and any other minors — while on home detention during his trial.

Baltimore County Public Schools placed him on administrative leave following his arrest in June 2024.

On Thursday, district leaders said Arroyo is no longer employed by the school system.